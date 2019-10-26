A man who was reported as suicidal was shot and killed Saturday morning in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in Creek County.
The man allegedly led Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper on a pursuit around 10 a.m. Saturday that ended in an exchange of gunfire between the unidentified man and officers, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.
An OHP trooper was assisting the Sheriff's office in locating the man who was threatening suicide. Stewart said a pursuit ensued after the man's vehicle was located.
The pursuit ended at the man's residence, where he and officers exchanged gunfire. The man, who was struck by gunfire, was declared dead at the scene by medics. The shooting reportedly occurred in the Silver City area of Creek County, Stewart said.
OHP Troop Z, the agency's homicide division, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident. Stewart said no law enforcement personnel were injured during the shooting.