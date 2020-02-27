OKLAHOMA CITY — A funding plan for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed Medicaid expansion appears to be dead.
Republicans earlier this week filed a bill that would increase the fees paid by hospitals to draw down additional federal dollars.
Enacted in 2011, the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, known as SHOPP, assesses a fee on hospitals of up to 4% of annual net patient revenue. Some 65 hospitals participate.
Senate Bill 1046 proposed to increase the assessment on hospitals by roughly $75 million.
It would have raised the 2.3% rate to 3.25 percent for one year, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.
Thompson said his limit was 3.25%, which was not the governor’s position.
“I think the plan we offered the governor has been rejected by the governor, so we are still in negotiations,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he has no plans to push any further on the bill, which will not be revised.
House Budget and Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, referred questions to House Speaker Charles McCall’s office.
“Discussions are ongoing,” said John Estus, a spokesman for McCall, R-Atoka.
“The governor is still supporting a long-term solution to raise SHOPP to a level that adequately and flexibly funds SoonerCare 2.0,” said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
Stitt has proposed participation in a federal block grant program to expand Medicaid with work requirements and premiums.
He announced his plan after supporters of straight Medicaid expansion gathered enough signatures to put the issue on a statewide ballot in the form of State Question 802. Stitt has yet to set an election.
A decade ago, the state decided not to participate in Medicaid expansion.
The fee increase bill appeared on legislative committee agendas on Wednesday but was never taken up.
Senate Bill 1046 was opposed by the Oklahoma Hospital Association.
“Hospitals will not have adequate time to budget for this July 1 expenditure and that could cause significant issues, especially for already struggling rural hospitals upon which Oklahoma patients rely,” said Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, called it a desperate attempt to try to get Stitt’s plan funded before people get to vote on SQ 802.
“I think it is a pretty clear indication the governor has not done the footwork needed to get his party on board,” Bennett said. “It is also an indication that there is a bipartisan skepticism that this alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion is going to really serve the people of Oklahoma.”
Bennett said the measure would further cripple access to health care for rural residents.
He said tapping a portion of the $800 million in the state's "rainy day" fund or the $200 million in the Revenue Stabilization Fund are options. Certain conditions must be met before either fund could be tapped.
“It is a pretty rainy day in Oklahoma when so many people are without access to care,” Bennett said.
Senate and House Democrats both support SQ 802.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the issue has been studied for 11 years and needs to be resolved.
“People are worn out,” Floyd said. “And I don’t blame them. I support 802. I support getting it to the people and letting them vote.”
Critics say because the state question is a constitutional amendment, it would tie the hands of the Legislature should changes be needed.