OKLAHOMA CITY — A doctor and small-business owner will face each other in the Republican primary June 30 for Senate District 37.
The winner of the race between Chris Emerson, 52, an anesthesiologist, and Cody Rogers, 32, who operates an asphalt and concrete paving company, will face Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Ikley-Freeman narrowly won the post in 2017 during a special election after it was vacated by former Sen. Dan Newberry, R-Tulsa.
Emerson, who is married with nine children, is voting for State Question 802, Medicaid expansion, which also appears on the June 30 ballot.
But he said it is important to note that it will increase the federal deficit.
Rogers, who is married with five children, also is supporting SQ 802, but said he doesn’t see how the state will be able to afford it, especially given the current budget situation in which state revenues are on the decline.
Both believe President Donald Trump has done a good job in office.
“Sometimes you need a salty sailor to win a fight,” Emerson said. “I don’t consider him a role model for my children, but I feel like he is fighting for conservative principles.”
Rogers, of Tulsa, said Trump is doing very well given the current climate.
Emerson’s top three issues are health care, education and economic development.
He said his background in medicine gives him something to bring to the table on health care issues.
“We need an excellent education for our children, whether it is public school, private school, homeschool or charter school,” said Emerson, of Jenks. “Kids deserve an excellent education and we need to make sure that happens.”
Rogers top three issues are education, transportation and the budget.
Rogers said the state’s educational system is broken. It is well funded, but there are issues with administration staff and “not holding teachers accountable for test grades.”
Rogers said his background in business will be an asset in the legislature on budget issues.
