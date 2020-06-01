Crews continue construction on the restoration project at the Oklahoma State Capitol in the picture from January. The project continues this summer while the Legislature is adjourned. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Scaffolding fills the rotunda in January as crews continue construction on the restoration project at the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
CHRIS LANDSBERGER
Crews continue construction on the restoration project at the Oklahoma State Capitol in the picture from January. The project continues this summer while the Legislature is adjourned. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Now that the state Legislature has vacated the building, restoration work on both the House and Senate chambers will get underway.
Lawmakers approved $245 million in bonds for repairs to the entire interior and exterior of the Capitol.
Work began in the summer of 2015 on the facility, which suffered from plumbing, electrical and structural problems.
The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.
With lawmakers out of the building and the session over, work will begin on the ceiling and above the ceiling in both chambers. Work will involve electrical and lighting systems, said Trait Thompson, Capitol project manager.
The plaster ceilings will be repaired, he said.
The most noticeable item will be removal of the glass enclosures in the back of each chamber, Thompson said.
The enclosures are in the press areas.
Both chambers will still have a dedicated press area, Thompson said.
“Our goal is to restore the chambers to the original look,” Thompson said.
Next interim, additional work will be done in both chambers, including fixing the plaster walls and rewiring, he said.
It will also involve new carpet and paint, Thompson said.
The Senate chamber was last redone in 1994, while the House chamber was refurbished in 2000.
Also during the interim, some committee rooms and the press rooms on the fourth floor will be redone, he said.
Room 432A will be expanded into the current broadcast press room to make it bigger, he said.
It will also include a kitchenette, Thompson said.
The ground floor visitor entrance was set to open in June, but was pushed back to September due to delays in obtaining materials. Construction crews at the end of March completed replacement of the Capitol’s copper roof, he said.
Exterior renovations, which included replacing windows, are now complete, he said.
“One of the things that is a little hard to believe is that we are only 18 months away from the end of the Capitol restoration project,” he said.
FEATURED VIDEO
GALLERY: Tulsa-area state legislators being reelected with no contest this year
State Senate District 11, Kevin Matthews, 60, Tulsa, Democrat
District 77, John Waldron, 51, Tulsa, Democrat
District 76, Ross Ford, 59, Broken Arrow, Republican
District 73, Regina Goodwin, 57, Tulsa, Democrat
District 67, Jeff Boatman, 52, Tulsa, Republican
District 36, Sean Roberts, 46, Hominy, Republican
District 32, Kevin Wallace, 51, Wellston, Republican
District 19, Justin JJ Humphrey, 53, Lane, Republican
District 16, Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee, Republican
District 13, Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee, Republican
District 10, Judd Strom, 41, Copan, Republican
District 9, Mark Paul Lepak, 63, Claremore, Republican
2020-05-15 ne-gann tom
District 6, Rusty Cornwell, 54, Vinita, Republican
District 5, Josh West, 43, Grove, Republican
State House District 2, Jim Olsen, 60, Roland, Republican
District 33, Nathan Dahm, 37, Broken Arrow, Republican
District 29, Julie Daniels, 66, Bartlesville, Republican
District 25, Joe Newhouse, 42, Broken Arrow, Republican