Robert V. Faith, 90, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, husband of over 60 years to Greta Kay (Jones) Faith passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bob was born December 9, 1928 on a farm in Montevallo, Missouri to James W. and Ruth Faith. Bob was one of three children with a brother, James A. “Bus” Faith of Nevada, Missouri and a sister, the late Maxine Oslin of Nevada, Missouri.
Bob graduated from El Dorado Springs High School, El Dorado, Missouri, and was the first member of his family to attend college. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla (now MS&T). After his military service at White Sands Proving Grounds, NM, Bob joined Cities Service Company and had a successful career of over 40 years in engineering and management with Cities Service Company, Citgo and related entities until his retirement. He started with Cities Service in Bartlesville and El Dorado, Kansas before moving to Tulsa in 1965. He will be remembered as a kind man and thoughtful leader but he always put his family before his career.
Bob’s passions were his family, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was also a 32nd degree Mason, and belonged to the Scottish Rite of Tulsa for many years. After retiring from Citgo, Bob started a second career as a cattle rancher. Bob would drive back and forth daily until just a few short years ago to walk fences, feed his cattle and spend time at the ranch. He is remembered as one of the best businessman ranchers in the area. He also took immense pride and joy in his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his family: wife, Greta Faith; children, Nancy (Matt) Doutey, Vicki Faith and Bob (Muffie) Faith; his seven grandchildren, Amanda Doutey Colby, Patricia Doutey Guinn (Sean), Eric (Ashley) Doutey, Maria Doutey, Bobby Faith, Stuart Faith and Beau Faith; his brother, James W “Bus” Faith; 4 nieces and nephews, Janet Guthrie, Jim Faith, Jimmy Oslin and Jason Oslin; and 7 great grandchildren, Benedict, Rosemary, Gabriel, and Eleanor Colby, Logan and Wyatt Guinn, and Oliver Doutey. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Maxine Oslin; and his grandson-in-law, Kraston Colby.
The family is having a Celebration of Life in Tulsa at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, 4-6 PM, Saturday, August 3. Bob will be laid to rest in a graveside service Sunday at 1pm at Olive Branch Cemetery, Vernon County, Missouri. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Green Country, 1120 S Boston #200, Tulsa, OK 74119. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com