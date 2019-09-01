Rock Fire Dept

Rock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charley Pearson sits on one of two trucks that put into service in 2015. The department’s annual auction funds up to half of the fire district’s annual operating budget.  Steven James/ Tulsa World file

 STEVEN JAMES/Leader

The Rock Volunteer Fire Department will host its 28th annual community auction in Sand Springs on Saturday. 

Farm equipment, household and miscellaneous items, as well as "items for fun" will be auctioned off beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Rock Fire Station 1, according to a news release. The station is about 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Highway 97 (the south entrance to John Zink Ranch). 

Items for the auction must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Thursday, and all items will be available for viewing on Friday. Concessions will be available all day, starting at 7:30 a.m. 

Cash, credit or check will be accepted as payment with a picture ID, and all items must be paid for the day of the auction and before removing them from the premises. 

All sales are final, and all items must be picked up the day of the sale. 

For more information, contact Fire Chief Charley Pearson at 918-724-2078. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

