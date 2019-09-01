The Rock Volunteer Fire Department will host its 28th annual community auction in Sand Springs on Saturday.
Farm equipment, household and miscellaneous items, as well as "items for fun" will be auctioned off beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Rock Fire Station 1, according to a news release. The station is about 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Highway 97 (the south entrance to John Zink Ranch).
Items for the auction must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Thursday, and all items will be available for viewing on Friday. Concessions will be available all day, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Cash, credit or check will be accepted as payment with a picture ID, and all items must be paid for the day of the auction and before removing them from the premises.
All sales are final, and all items must be picked up the day of the sale.
For more information, contact Fire Chief Charley Pearson at 918-724-2078.