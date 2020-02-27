Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton joined the ranks of Oklahoma sheriffs declaring their counties “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in a Wednesday Facebook post.
In a release posted to the Sheriff’s Office page, Walton said he believes the Second Amendment restricts legislative bodies from prohibiting firearm possession.
“While various scholars have offered differing interpretations for the Second Amendment ... I am personally supporting the opinion of the ‘individual right theory,’ ” Walton said in a release. “In which the United States Constitution restricts legislative bodies from prohibiting firearm possession, or at the very least, the Second Amendment renders prohibitory and restrictive regulation presumptively unconstitutional.”
The Second Amendment sanctuary movement in Oklahoma began with Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux’s resolution on Feb. 12. Devereaux’s resolution and many others have since been approved by respective county commissions.
Since then, at least 25 sheriffs have announced similar declarations, including many counties in southeast and central Oklahoma.
The declarations reportedly have no legal effect.
The movement reportedly began in Virginia, where more than 100 local governments made similar declarations after Democrats promising gun control legislation took control of that state’s legislature in November.