...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
The Grove Nursing Center in Delaware County has reported 63 positive cases of COVID-19. Nineteen staff members and 43 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. JASON COLLINGTON/Tulsa World
GROVE — More than 60 residents and staff members in a northeastern Oklahoma nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday morning, after one day of testing last week, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 37 residents and 19 staff members at Grove Nursing Center had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Since then, an additional seven cases have been reported.
The dozens of positive tests came after rumors circulated in the community that previous cases of the illness may have gone unreported to the state, according to a state lawmaker who represents the district.
The 63 confirmed cases — 44 patients and 19 staff members — at the Grove Nursing Center are the second-most in a licensed care or nursing home facility in Oklahoma, according to information from the state. Grace Living Center in Norman has reported 72 confirmed cases, including 10 deaths. No deaths have been reported at Grove Nursing Center.
The initial tests were conducted Friday in Grove. Jessica Milberger, the state Health Department’s public information officer for the region, said two nurses with the Delaware County Health Department helped staff members test 68 residents and 53 staff members.
Those tests were sent for priority testing in state labs in Oklahoma City. By Sunday morning, state officials were informed of the results.
On Friday, Delaware County COVID-19 positive cases jumped from 13 to 23. As of Tuesday afternoon, 71 of the state’s 2,184 cases were in the northeastern Oklahoma county.
The county, which borders northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri, has the sixth-most cases in Oklahoma, behind Oklahoma (474), Tulsa (358), Cleveland (277) and Wagoner (98) counties.
Behind the numbers
Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said he began hearing rumors on social media concerning a number of COVID-19 cases at Grove Nursing Center last week, but the nursing facility was not on the list of cases provided by the state.
On Thursday, West said, Jonas Rabel, president of INTEGRIS Grove Hospital, reached out with his own concerns. West contacted state Health Commissioner Gary Cox to look into the situation.
At that point, state officials were told there were seven positive cases at the center. West said the testing was conducted at a private lab and that reports of the positive cases “didn’t get to the state.”
Since Friday, testing through state laboratories was conducted on staff and residents. Additionally, West said, state officials conducted an audit to ensure that the facility’s staff had proper personal protective equipment.
West has facilitated conference calls with nursing home officials and local and state officials, a move he said was designed to keep the lines of communication open.
“I will continue working with all involved to ensure every effort is made to protect and help the people at this facility,” West said, adding that he has been told the facility’s staff members are following recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding positive cases.
Earlier this spring, West and his two sons, Walker and Ethan, came into contact with the illness through West’s secretary, who tested positive. They self quarantined until tests revealed that they didn’t have the disease.
Grove Nursing Center is a Phoenix Healthcare Community. The center includes long-term care and rehabilitation services. Calls left for center administrator Eisen Shelton were not returned by Tuesday evening.
Hospital’s response
Throughout the pandemic, Rabel, who is president of both INTEGRIS Grove and INTEGRIS Miami hospitals, said he and his leadership team have reached out to the leadership teams at local nursing homes.
He learned of the rise in cases at Grove Nursing Center last week during “an in-depth conversation with (Shelton).”
“We’ve been planning and preparing for a surge and continue to remain vigilant in our preparations,” Rabel said in an email. He said numerous actions are taking place throughout the entire INTEGRIS system during the pandemic.
“The entire INTEGRIS system has been laser focused on how we can continue to serve the health care needs of Oklahomans throughout this pandemic,” Rabel said, adding that local hospital response has included dedicating a unit to care for COVID-19 patients, as well as evaluating the hospitals’ surge capacity and preparing for a possible surge through scenario-based drills.
Rabel said the hospital has rented extra beds and equipment to accommodate a potential surge and is equipped to handle a 40% increase of in-patient admissions. The hospital’s intensive care unit has six beds. He said that in addition to ventilators in Grove and Miami, staff have access to equipment throughout the entire hospital system.
“We have the ability to consult with specialists, including pulmonology, through our telemedicine network,” Rabel said. “Decisions about patient transfers are made on a case-by-case basis. Patients who need specialized care that we are unable to provide are transferred out to other facilities.”
Rabel said INTEGRIS Grove currently has three COVID-19 positive patients. As a system, INTEGRIS has 29 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“I have total confidence in our amazing caregivers,” Rabel said. “They are dedicated to our patients and are working tirelessly to help care for our current patients while preparing for a potential surge. Our caregivers are heroes.”
Rabel said hospital officials continue to accept donations of cloth masks made of 100% cotton. The pattern he recommends may be found at bit.ly/INTEGRISMaskPattern.
Testing in Grove
A continuous, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St., Grove.
Milberger said state officials planned to conduct the testing next week but moved the date forward in light of the rise in confirmed cases.
Individuals 16 and above may come to the site for testing. In order to qualify, a person must be experiencing one of the following criteria: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or direct contact with someone who has tested positive.
People will remain in their vehicles for the testing. No appointment or doctor referral is necessary. Those younger than 18 will need a parent/guardian present for the testing. Additional information about the testing may be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing or by calling 918-253-4511.
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 584,073 cases, 23,709 deaths
Italy - 162,488 cases, 21,067 deaths
Spain - 172,541 cases, 18,056 deaths
France - 137,877 cases, 14,986 deaths
United Kingdom - 89,571 cases, 11,347 deaths
Iran - 73,303 cases, 4,585 deaths
China - 83,303 cases, 3,345 deaths
Germany - 130,072 cases, 3,194 deaths
Netherlands - 26,712 cases, 2,833 deaths
Central and South America - 2,950 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,798 deaths
Sub-Saharan Africa - 14,500+ cases, 656+ deaths
India - 10,541 cases, 358 deaths
Poland - 7,049 cases, 251 deaths
South Korea - 10,564 cases, 222 deaths
Russia - 21,102 cases, 170 deaths
Japan - 7,645 cases, 143 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 11,868 cases, 117 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)