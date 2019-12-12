A Sallisaw teacher faces four counts of sexual battery following a Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office investigation in early December.
Brandy Lynn Foreman, 29, who is listed on Central Public Schools' website as a junior high English teacher and cheer coach, was arrested Dec. 5 after her second interview with investigators, according to court documents.
Prosecutors allege she had sex with two male students who were between ages 16 and 18 between December 2017 and March 2019.
The school district's superintendent notified the sheriff's office of the allegations on Dec. 2 after receiving a report from the Oklahoma Office of the State Board of Education of a caller who reported the possible activity.
In interviews with investigators, the victims told similar stories: Foreman was their teacher at one point or another, and they connected with her over Snapchat, a mobile messaging app that allows users to capture and share photos or video clips, often with text, drawings or other adornments.
Foreman picked up the victims from their homes on separate occasions and had sex with them in her car in rural areas, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One victim said Foreman sent him sexually explicit snaps and he also once sneaked her into his house to have sex, and the other said Foreman provided him condoms from a box she kept in her car when they had sex on numerous occasions.
Foreman first denied the allegations, saying she was "close with all of her students" and she hugs all of them, "but never anything else," a probable cause affidavit states.
During a second interview, Foreman allegedly admitted to having sex with the victims while they were students but would not give a written statement, opting instead to contact an attorney, the affidavit states. She was then placed under arrest and booked into the Sequoyah County jail.
Central Schools Superintendent Larry Henson said he could not comment further on the personnel matter, but released a prepared statement saying Foreman was placed on administrative leave after the district was made aware of the allegations.
"One of the Central School District's top priorities is to provide a safe learning environment for its students," the statement reads in part. "The District is now reviewing the results of the investigation and will take appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation."
Foreman posted $20,000 bail and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. Her next court appearance is Jan. 29, 2020, according to online court records.