Matt Barnard

A Sand Springs woman was killed in a crash along U.S. 412 on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Sharon McLane, 50, was exiting U.S. 412 westbound toward 81st West Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, she ran off the ramp to the left, then over-corrected before causing her 1997 BMW Z3 to roll into a ditch, the report states. 

McLane was not wearing her seatbelt, and she was ejected, according to the report. 

She was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. 

The cause of the crash and McLane's condition at the time are under investigation, according to the report. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

