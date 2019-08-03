A Sand Springs woman was killed in a crash along U.S. 412 on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Sharon McLane, 50, was exiting U.S. 412 westbound toward 81st West Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, she ran off the ramp to the left, then over-corrected before causing her 1997 BMW Z3 to roll into a ditch, the report states.
McLane was not wearing her seatbelt, and she was ejected, according to the report.
She was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The cause of the crash and McLane's condition at the time are under investigation, according to the report.