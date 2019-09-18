A nonprofit organization on Wednesday released a chilling PSA about the realities of school shootings.
The ad, entitled "Back to School Essentials" produced by school safety advocacy group Sandy Hook Promise, shows school children showing off the latest back-to-school supplies and apparel.
The 67-second YouTube ad then transitions into students suddenly running through a hallway after hearing what appears to be gunfire. A boy is seen using his skateboard to break a window to escape a classroom. A later scene shows a girl using tube socks as a tourniquet on the leg of a bloodied student.
The final scene of the ad cuts to a weeping child hiding in a bathroom stall typing out a message on her smartphone that reads, "I love you mom."
Sandy Hook Promise said the purpose of the ad was "to bring awareness of this horrific new normal and the stress that students face on a daily basis."
In 2018, 83 people either died or were injured in school shootings. Since Columbine, at least 228,000 students have be impacted by gun violence at school, including at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and seven adults dead on Dec. 14, 2012.