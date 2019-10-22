SAPULPA — Tayber Belk hadn't seen her brother since he graduated from boot camp in September of last year. On Tuesday morning, during an assembly in the school gym, Taylor, a sixth-grader at Sapulpa Middle School, got an unexpected surprise.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Taylor's older brother Austin Martin, a marine, who is stationed in California, walked into the gym to surprise her.
"I'm shaking right now because I was so surprised and amazed," she said after the siblings embraced.
"My heart dropped when I saw her," Austin recalled, "It's like, 'Wow, I'm actually home.'"