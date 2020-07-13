A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Tulsa early Saturday, and detectives are still looking for his killer.
Guillermo Garcia was walking about 1:30 a.m. in front of the Seminole Hills Apartments, 1624 E. Virgin St., when a light-colored vehicle approached from the east and fired multiple shots at him and another person he was with.
Garcia was struck once in his torso and he later died at an area hospital, according to a Tulsa police news release.
The individual he was with was taken to detective division and interviewed.
