For every 10 dogs or cats taken into state animal shelters, no more than one would end up having to be euthanized, if a new initiative is successful.
The goal of the statewide plan, announced Tuesday, is to increase Oklahoma’s shelter save rate to 90%, up from its current 76%, by 2025.
“There’s a lot of work ahead, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work and save animal lives,” said Kelly Burley, director of Common Bonds, the animal welfare coalition behind the plan.
Burley, speaking at a news conference at Gathering Place, said coalition partners — organizations and individuals from around Oklahoma — agreed the goal was “doable and reachable if we all work together.”
Burley said the two-year research and planning phase, which included a “deep dive” into the data, is done, and now, the focus shifts to implementation.
The plan is three-pronged, he said. It includes promoting methods to reduce the number of animals entering shelters, increasing community engagement and improving data collection.
Based on the most recent data from Best Friends Animal Society, 93,300 dogs and cats were taken into Oklahoma shelters in 2018. Of those, 76% were saved — either reunited with their owners or given to new homes.
That’s a 10% save increase over previous years, showing that progress has been made.
“But that’s one in four that are not making it out alive, and that’s still too many,” said Brent Toellner of Best Friends Animal Society.
As part of the plan, a series of community visits will be held beginning Feb. 11 in Enid, organizers said.
Jamee Suarez, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals president, said her organization is one of the coalition partners.
“Citizens and policy leaders should know and understand that animal welfare issues are community issues,” Suarez said. “It’s important to raise awareness about the connection between animal well-being and the overall well-being of communities.”
Common Bonds, previously known as “Save Lives. Unite Oklahoma,” has already begun its work, Burley said, engaging and building relationships with shelter operators statewide, while developing grassroots groups of community partners.
Of all pets entering the shelter system, no more than 10% are suffering from medical or behavioral issues that would require they be euthanized, he said.
“It’s about saving the life of every cat and dog that can be saved,” Burley said.
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Catsa
Catsa is a beautiful calico with very dark calico markings. Her estimated birthdate is 1/4/2014. She was living with an owner she was very attached to after being thrown out of a car about three years ago; however, the owner died unexpectedly and Catsa was left in the house. She is timid and probably needs an older owner who she can bond with in a smaller home or apartment. She has never been around other cats or dogs, and she wasn’t outgoing with people other than her owner; however, she does love to be petted and can be picked up and carried around. She is current on her vaccinations, and she also had a dental cleaning when she came in to Feline Specialties on 1/4/2020. She does enjoy wet food that we give in small portions both a.m. and p.m.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Cain
Cain is a handsome, affectionate 2 year old boy! He can be a bit nervous around other dogs, but he is working on learning that dogs are cool! As November Dog of the Month, Cain's adoption fee is just $75. The fee includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Kyrie
Kyrie's purr motor is on full blast as soon as you even look at her. She's been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Kyrie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Max
Max is a sweet, playful pup who loves everyone he meets. He does well with other dogs and would do best in a high energy home with lots of play time and people and/or dogs to play with. Max is just 22 weeks old, so he is still working on potty training.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Horton
Horton is not as serious as his photo makes him appear. He's actually a super chill guy. He wants to hear all about your holiday and help you start a happy, healthy new year. He has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Horton at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Emma
Emma is a pretty blue brindle girl that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is about 2 years old and weighs 60 pounds. She is friendly to people and appeared friendly through the fence to the other dogs in the outdoor runs. Adoption fee $65, covering spay and vaccinations.
Sapulpa Animal Shelter's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Wednesday
Wednesday is very sweet and playful. She is in a foster home and does well with kitty savvy dogs. She has mobility issues and displays some symptoms such as jerky movements, clumsiness, and head wobbles, commonly seen in cats with Cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). However, that does not stop her from being capable of living a normal cat life!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Colby
Colby is a 9-month-old cat who is looking for a forever home. He is a little shy but sweet and good with other cats. You can visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Suka
Suka is a highly sociable 43-lb husky mix. He knows to potty outside -- in fact he really loves to be outside! He's a year and a half old and has been neutered, fully vetted and microchipped.
Visit Suka at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Brandon
Brandon is so very smol. He's the smallest kitten in the colony right now, and he'd love to go home with you to be the smallest in your home. Brandon has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Brandon at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Ashe
Ashe is a one year old husky/golden retriever mix who is very friendly with everyone. He gets along with other dogs and is very playful. He is affectionate and loves to be next to his person. He is 75 pounds and house trained. Ashe has not been in a crate but would adapt easily. Ashe is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Merideth
Merideth is a sweet, shy girl who would love a home of her own. She lost her tail at a young age but is totally healed over and ready to play. She is one of the only cats who likes belly rubs once she gets to know you. If you're looking for a bob-tailed lady, she's your girl! Merideth is 7 months old and has been spayed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Merideth at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Ava
Ava is a Dutch Shepherd/Labrador Retriever Mix. Ava is approximately 6 months old with the most beautiful coloring and look at her ears! She is an active dog and would make a wonderful addition to an active family. Ava is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Morton
Morton is YouTube-ready. He actually does tricks! He has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Morton at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Boo Boo
Boo Boo is a Pomeranian/Terrier Mix. She is approximately 7 months old and is an active pup who will enjoy an active family. Boo Boo is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Billy
Billy has a great face for a not-so-great reason — he has some teeth that need to come out! Poor kid. In the meantime, he's friendly and curious and fun to be around. He is 4 years old, about 8 pounds and ready to find his forever home. If you're interested in adopting Billy, please ask about our plan to help him fix his beautiful smile.
Visit Billy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Cinna
Cinna is a a two year old Staffy/Mastiff mix. He is a sweet boy, who is neutered, microchipped and available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rayne
Rayne and Mikey. Mikey and Rayne. These two peas in a pod would love to go home together. Rayne's a gorgeous calico? Tortoiseshell? Mix? We love her coloring and you will too. She has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Rayne at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Dakota
Dakota is a very sweet 2 year old Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves people. He belonged to a young girl who had to give him up when they moved so he is well used to being with people. He is playful and affectionate, crate/house trained and an overall great dog! Dakota is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Frankie
Frankie has nine lives and not one of them should be spent in a shelter. He's still just a kitten but already looks like he's over it. Please help him find his forever home! Frankie has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Frankie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Erwin
Erwin is neutered and microchipped and is approximately 25 pounds. He is between one and two years old and is a Boston Terrier mix. Erwin is house and crate trained and is very sweet. Erwin is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Joleen
Joleen is an 11 month old Lab/Dane mix. She is crate/potty trained, she is very sweet and loves to snuggle. Joleen is spayed and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Oracle
Oracle is a shy 4 year old black cat who needs a safe and loving forever family. He's about 16 lbs, fixed, vetted and microchipped.
Visit Oracle at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Garfield
Garfield is a most vocal and social dude. He's not as fat as his namesake, but he's just as hungry! You will LOVE his toes. Garfield is 1½ years old and has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Garfield at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sadie
Sadie is a two year old pointer mix. She is house and crate trained and loves people and gets along with other dogs. Sadie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lionel
Lionel loves you already — and you’ve only just met through this photo! He wants to sing to you and tell you his stories. Lionel has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Lionel at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sugar
Sugar is sweet like sugar and white like it too! This pretty young lady is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She weighs 41 pounds and did very well on a leash.
Her adoption fee is $65, covering her spay and vaccinations.
Visit Sugar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Sam
Sam is a discerning older gentleman with soft white fur. Sam is about 9 years old. Sam is shy at first but is getting along just fine with the other cats. Sam is the Cat of the Week at Tulsa SPCA and available for 50% off adoption donation!
Visit Sam at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Turner
Turner is an almost 60-pound male pup who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is one of several that has been waiting since at least November. Turner enjoyed coming out on a leash, but he is strong and needs work on his manners. He is food-motivated and friendly, therefore, very trainable!
Turner's adoption fee is $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
Visit him from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Jayden
Jayden is the best 6 pounds you'll ever gain! He has RBF but he swears he's a nice boy. He has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Jayden at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sandy
This gorgeous girl is Sandy, and she is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Sandy was easy on a leash, sat on command, accepted treats with a gentle mouth and was an all-around sweet girl. She weighs 52 pounds.
Sandy's adoption fee is $65, covering her spay and vaccinations.
Visit Sandy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Mikey
Mikey and Rayne. Rayne and Mikey. These two peas in a pod would love to go home together. Mikey is a dark brown tabby whose coat begs to be petted. He has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Mikey at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Jake
Jake is a beautiful white fellow with some colorful patches (that match the color on his ears) on his back and side. He is a neutered male who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is an energetic boy who did well on a leash. Jake also came to the shelter very thin but is looking healthy now! He currently weighs 73 pounds.
Visit Jake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Diesel
This handsome hunk of a pooch is Diesel! He is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Diesel lived with other dogs in his previous home and enjoyed coming out on a leash, though he needs work on the pulling. He is already neutered and weighs 56 pounds. He sat well for a treat and would be food-motivated for training purposes!
Visit Diesel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Maddie
Maddie is approx. 1-1/2 yrs old, very sweet, submissive to other dogs and mostly ignores cats. Maddie is a fairly small boned dog but weighs 46 lbs. She would love to be part of your family. Maddie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Marley
Marley is a happy boy who deserves a second chance for a happily ever after. He's smart and likes to play with people and other dogs. Marley is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mary
Mary was picked up and taken to the Coweta Shelter where she had her puppies. Mary is good with other dogs, very sweet, and loving. Mary is a small dog at 30 pounds. Mary knows commands such as "sit", "shake", and is house and crate trained. Mary is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Cocoa
After completing CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, Cocoa is a very well behaved and trained boy who has passed AKC Beginner I with flying colors! He is great with both big and small dogs as well as with children of all ages. Cocoa is approximately 7-8 months old. Cocoa is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Foxy
Foxy is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Lady were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Foxy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Halle
Halle is a loving, laid back girl who is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR training program at Dick Conner Correctional Facility. She likes to play with other dogs and is happy just hanging out watching Netflix with her people. Halle is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Walter
Walter was abandoned in a shelter because according to his owners he was too old. At 13, Walter still has alot of life in him. He loves being with people and will happily lay on the couch by his person as long as they would like! Walter is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Yale
With her sister Harvard, Yale was clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. While clinging to life, the Team at Woodland West decided these two girls were ivy leaguers and so they each got a name that reflects their potential. In a short time, both puppies have gained weight are looking forward to a much brighter future.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Winter
Winter is the most excited, happy, playful guy! He is a perpetual puppy at 1½ years old who values interactions with humans and lots of play time. He enjoys playing with other dogs and could run on his little legs for days. He is the perfect size and fully grown at just under 20 pounds.
He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Winter at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Piper
Piper was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare; she had been an owner surrender for no fault of her own. Once we brought her to the Tulsa SPCA, she presented to be sweet and calm, she particularly does well when she is the only dog around. She's adoptable and ready to find a forever home. Piper has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Piper at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Vladimir
Vladimir was rescued from Sapulpa Animal Shelter when they ran out of room for him. Sick of shelter life, this boy will greet you with all the excitement and tail wags in the world! He loves people and maintains a loose and wiggly body when meeting new friends. Vladimir would like a family who wants to show him the world and keep him occupied with playtime and lots of affection. Vlad is about 7 months old, weighs 45 pounds and has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Ask to meet him at Tulsa SPCA!
Visit Vladimir at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sunny
Sunny is a laid-back, easy-to-please boy who would be happy to sit at his person's feet for all eternity. All he wants in life is a person to love on him and a cushy place to rest his head. He is treat-motivated and very smart! He has experience living indoors, living with another large dog (his brother Spence) and walks well on a leash. While he can be shy upon first meeting a new person, it won't be long before he climbs his way into your lap and claims you as his friend! We suggest that Sunny does not go home with a family that has toddlers. Sunny is about 5 years old and weighs 70 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Ask to meet this big ol' sweetie at Tulsa SPCA!
Visit Sunny at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Selena
Selena is a super sweet lady who was dealt a bad hand in her past life. Because of her worn down teeth and callouses on her back end, we are guessing she was probably a chained dog for much of her life. She also shows signs of having had many litters in the past, and we (and she) are so glad she will never have to have another! Selena is gentle and affectionate but can be easily spooked by new things because her previous life was so small, because of this we recommend that Selena goes home with a family that has older children at least 12 years of age. She is very food-motivated and finds her courage in humans who are willing to be patient and speak gently to her. We are confident she will blossom into a loving, amazing addition to your family! Selena is about 3 years old, weighs about 57 pounds and has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Selena at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Allie
Allie is one of a kind! She has the face of a Shar Pei and the beautiful coat pattern of a Catahoula. She's a young, graceful girl who could stretch her long legs for days. She was rescued from Broken Arrow Shelter and thinks of everyone as her friend. She's very grateful — give her a toy and she'll take it everywhere she goes, she won't be able to put it down! Allie is about a year old and weighs 41 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Best in home with older children (8 years and older)
Visit Allie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Lola
Lola is a feisty and unique little dog. She is an owner surrender, she and her brother Pepe. She can be a bit nervous, so she may do better in a home with another small dog. She loves to sit with you and curl up in your lap and would be a great companion for a family with no children. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Lola at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Tammy
Pretty girl Tammy can be nervous of new surroundings because her world before coming to us was so small, but she comes out of her shell quickly — especially if there is another friendly dog around! Tammy likes to explore outdoors and could spend hours investigating a backyard. She enjoys the company of people who allow her to come out of her shell at her own pace, and given enough time, she is all over you wanting love! Tammy is about 3 years old and weighs about 33 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Tammy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Hubble
Rescued last minute from Broken Arrow Animal Shelter, Hubble is a grateful, loving little guy! He looks like a perpetual puppy but is really 1½ years old. We don't know what happened to him, but it seems he had a knee fracture that was never treated and it healed improperly. The result is a small limp occasionally if he plays too hard, but it doesn't seem to bother him otherwise. Hubble enjoys the company of other dogs and loves every person he meets. He is a great size at just under 30 pounds. Hubble has been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Because his bad knee may cause arthritis later in life, his adoption fee is Name Your Donation. Adopters will need to be prepared to take him to the vet if it begins to bother him in his later years.
Visit Hubble at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Boomer
Boomer will often greet you with his tail wagging! He is a silly boy who was surrendered through no fault of his own. He was an indoor dog in his last home with no complaints from his family. Due to his breed, he needs a home that will commit to keeping him groomed — even if he doesn't like it! He is a little dog with a big attitude (as most are!) when he feels nervous/threatened so we do recommend no children younger than 12 in his forever home. Boomer is about 4 years old and weighs about 31 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. His adoption donation is $100.
Visit Boomer at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chevy
Chevy is a sweet boy available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He adores children and is so gentle with them. He has the cutest strut when out on walks. He enjoys standing in the river and watching the water flow past him. Chevy would make a great family dog!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Chevy.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Seneca
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Nugget
Nugget is available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. This little ham loves to yodel her heart out when she gets excited! She can be high energy and will need routine exercise! She likes walks down riverside and will keep you laughing with her silliness!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Nugget.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Harvard
Harvard was found with her sister Yale extremely emaciated and clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. Both girls are as sweet as can be. During recovery, they just wanted to be held and wag their tails, but now they are gaining weight each and every day and are loving life. Harvard is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is approximately 5 years old, vaccinated, neutered and heartworm negative. He is 52 pounds, medium energy, crate-trained and microchipped. His weekend foster said he had no accidents in the house.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Gene
Gene is your typical boxer. He loves to play a little rough, but gets along well with other animals including other dogs and cats. He'd be a great addition to any family looking to fill an empty spot on the couch!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Fern
Fern is a sweet, 3-year-old pointer mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! She can be a little shy when she first meets you, but she warms up to you quickly. She loves to play with her toys and give you hugs and kisses. She is nonreactive to cats and does well with small dogs and friendly bigger dogs. Fern would do best in a home with older children, as loud and sudden movements scare her.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Joco
Joco is a sweet, playful 2-year-old boxer mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! He is crate-trained, socialized with other animals, knows all of his commands including "kennel up," walks perfectly on a leash and is housebroken. Joco came with his sister Jocee, who is very attached to Joco. We would love for them to be adopted together.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Jocee
Jocee is a sweet, friendly 2-year-old lab/pit bull mix who is looking for a foster or forever home. She was rescued with her brother Joco. Jocee is very attached to Joco, so we would love for them to be adopted together. Jocee is crate-trained, leash-trained and knows her basic commands.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Josie
Josie is currently part of CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program where she is enjoying playing with her fellow four-legged class and working very hard with her handler so she can go right to forever home upon graduation. The perfect family for Josie is one that will understand and channel her excitement. It is believed Josie likely has some Basenji genes and she is very energetic. She and her handler are working hard together so she can “ace” her exam in time for her graduation ceremony in a couple of weeks. Currently, it is safe to say Josie is enjoying being known as the “class clown.” Josie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Ayra
Ayra is a sweet 2-year-old dog who is believed to be a Boston Terrier and Bull Terrier mix. Currently, Ayra is excelling in the STAR Prison Dog Program where she is mastering all of the program’s commands. Not only has Ayra and her handler formed a strong bond, but she is enjoying her fellow four-legged students in the class. Ayra truly loves everyone, and she is house- and crate-trained, as well as spayed and microchipped. Ayra will be graduating from the STAR program in the next couple weeks and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Simon
Simon is one sweet, smart boy. Simon is not only one of the brightest dogs to enter the STAR Prison Dog Program, but he is learning so much with his trainer every day. Simon is holding his commands for more than 60 seconds, and he is excelling at following his handler’s voice and hand signals. It is believed Simon is likely the star pupil in this STAR class, as well as among the prison staff. When Simon is not working daily on his commands, he joins his handler in the prison library where he has learned to respect the nature and rules of the library. With specific training, Simon likely can learn sign language and other voice and hand commands as directed. Simon not only loves people, but he is excellent around his fellow male and female four-legged classmates. Simon is neutered and microchipped and will be available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts following his graduation at the end of December.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Folsom
Folsom is a happy boy who is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Training Program. He loves to be with other dogs, people and does well with children. Folsom is approx. 15 months old and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Moco
Moco is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. She is a stubby-legged chocolate Staffordshire terrier and a Hurricane Harvey survivor. She is 3 years old, vaccinated, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, good with kids, loves to give kisses and is a total people pleaser!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Moco.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweet girl who deserves a family of her own. After being found roaming an industrial park in east Tulsa with a small male dog whom she got along with very well, she can be dog selective. Bonnie just completed CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and knows many commands. A sweet chocolate Pit Bull Terrier mix, Bonnie is believed to be younger than 3 years old. She is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel would like a foster or adopter.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is a sweet little girl who gets along well with other dogs, both big and small. She is happy cuddling on the couch watching movies with you or playing. Sitka is approximately 6 months old and is a terrier mix. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Shelby
Shelby is a Black Mouth Cur/PitBull Terrier mix. She and her mom, M’Lynn, were found together wandering in Inola alone. We believe she is less than a year old. She is a sweet dog and is not expected to grow too large. Shelby is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Spence
Spence the love-bug was abandoned by his owner with his brother, Sunny. He was such a good boy, he has no idea why he was left behind! He was house trained, good with his brother, affectionate, and gentle. Spence will climb gently up into your lap for attention and stand by your side through it all! Spence is about 5 years old and has been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Spence at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Kanan
Kanan the Basset Hound mix is an adorable goofball! He loves to play with other high energy dogs and will run as fast as his little legs will carry him! He has experience living indoors and keeps his kennel clean. He would love a family to play with him and a dog friend or two! Kanan is about a year old and weighs 47lbs. He's been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), and is current on parasite prevention. His adoption donation is $100.
Visit Kanan at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Happy
Happy came to Tulsa SPCA from Tulsa Animal Welfare, where she was a staff favorite. She has a bouncy body and a cute bobtail. Sick of shelter life, Happy really blossoms outside of the kennel where she can run around and explore. She has done well meeting other dogs in our care. Happy is a mellow girl indoors and a playful puppy in a yard. She is about 4 years old and weighs 54lbs. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (Positive), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Happy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bennett
My name is Bennett. I used to live in a small pen with several other dogs. I hadn't met many people in my life, it was just me and the other dogs and my caretaker. That was my whole life for about 3 years until some people came and "rescued" me. Since then, I have met more humans than I ever had! I've been what they call "vaccinated" and "neutered." I've experienced the joys of heat and shelter and I don't want to return to a life outside in the cold! I am curious about new people and I try my very best to be brave in new situations. I love to be around other dogs and they help me feel more confident. I hear the shelter isn't my final stop, I'm looking for a home of my own. I hope it's one with patient people, a warm bed, and another dog to keep me company and to show me how to be my human's best friend.
Visit Bennett at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Muffin
Muffin is a sassy (but sweet!) small Chihuahua who is a true lap dog. She likes kids and most of all being held and cuddled! Muffin is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Marley
Marley is a happy boy who deserves a second chance for a happily ever after. He's smart and likes to play with people and other dogs. Marley is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Princess
Princess is a lab/newfoundland mix who was rescued during the May flooding. Now safe, Princess is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
