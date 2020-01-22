Related content

Pawsitively adorable: 102 adoptable cats and dogs looking for love

For every 10 dogs or cats taken into state animal shelters, no more than one would end up having to be euthanized, if a new initiative is successful.

The goal of the statewide plan, announced Tuesday, is to increase Oklahoma’s shelter save rate to 90%, up from its current 76%, by 2025.

“There’s a lot of work ahead, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work and save animal lives,” said Kelly Burley, director of Common Bonds, the animal welfare coalition behind the plan.

Burley, speaking at a news conference at Gathering Place, said coalition partners — organizations and individuals from around Oklahoma — agreed the goal was “doable and reachable if we all work together.”

Burley said the two-year research and planning phase, which included a “deep dive” into the data, is done, and now, the focus shifts to implementation.

The plan is three-pronged, he said. It includes promoting methods to reduce the number of animals entering shelters, increasing community engagement and improving data collection.

Based on the most recent data from Best Friends Animal Society, 93,300 dogs and cats were taken into Oklahoma shelters in 2018. Of those, 76% were saved — either reunited with their owners or given to new homes.

That’s a 10% save increase over previous years, showing that progress has been made.

“But that’s one in four that are not making it out alive, and that’s still too many,” said Brent Toellner of Best Friends Animal Society.

As part of the plan, a series of community visits will be held beginning Feb. 11 in Enid, organizers said.

Jamee Suarez, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals president, said her organization is one of the coalition partners.

“Citizens and policy leaders should know and understand that animal welfare issues are community issues,” Suarez said. “It’s important to raise awareness about the connection between animal well-being and the overall well-being of communities.”

Common Bonds, previously known as “Save Lives. Unite Oklahoma,” has already begun its work, Burley said, engaging and building relationships with shelter operators statewide, while developing grassroots groups of community partners.

Of all pets entering the shelter system, no more than 10% are suffering from medical or behavioral issues that would require they be euthanized, he said.

“It’s about saving the life of every cat and dog that can be saved,” Burley said.

For more information on Common Bonds and a complete list of partners, go to commonbondsok.com.

Pawsitively adorable: Adoptable cats and dogs in Tulsa area

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tim Stanley 918-581-8385

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you