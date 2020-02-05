A winter storm blanketed much of northeast Oklahoma with snow that left roadways slick and schools closed. Snow accumulations were highest near Henryetta and Coweta at just about 5 inches, with Bixby and most of Okmulgee County receiving about 4. Tulsa received just more than 2 inches, and Broken Arrow about 3. For more on the storm, see Page A9.

