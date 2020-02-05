A winter storm blanketed much of northeast Oklahoma with snow that left roadways slick and schools closed. Snow accumulations were highest near Henryetta and Coweta at just about 5 inches, with Bixby and most of Okmulgee County receiving about 4. Tulsa received just more than 2 inches, and Broken Arrow about 3. For more on the storm, see Page A9.
...WINTER STORM TO WIND DOWN THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW WILL INCREASE LATE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND JUST SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID TO LATE EVENING. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WILL BE COMMON. * WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, AND BENTON COUNTY IN FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245- 1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&
