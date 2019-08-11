A decade ago, essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates warned that Americans were avoiding honest discussions on race by portraying racists “not so much as an actual person but a monster, an outcast thug who leads the lynch mob and keeps Mein Kampf in his back pocket.”
These days, names are being named. From national politics to earnest conversations about local policing, public discourse on race and racism has taken on a candid directness not seen in generations, if ever.
The standard definition of racism is a belief in racial superiority. Many believe that as long as they don’t express themselves through ethnic slurs or engage in overt discrimination, the definition of racism doesn’t apply to them.
The current back and forth over who and what is racist goes beyond that.
“People say, ‘I don’t use racial epithets,’ ” said University of Oklahoma history professor Karlos Hill. “But there are many more things you can do.”
And so people are pushing deeper, touching on embedded and often unconscious biases and the structural inequities of a society built on the premise that this, in the words of a long ago Democratic Party presidential platform, is “a white man’s country; let white men rule.”
Such blunt racism is largely rejected by white Americans today, but many also bristle at the notion that they continue to benefit from more subtle forms of discrimination.
“What I hope for is getting someone to say, ‘I never thought of myself as racist, but, yeah, I can see that there is a part of the system I’ve aided and abetted that is racist,’ ” said Hill.
But doing so requires ceding some degree of power. To a very large degree, social scientists say, racism is driven by power and money. Who makes the rules. Who sets the agenda. Who gets what.
And since colonial times, white men have set most of the rules.
“The reason it feels like such a feverish pitch (now) is because women and people of color are in positions of power that are unprecedented,” said University of Tulsa history professor Kristen Oertel. “It’s not surprising there’s acute tension right now.”
Some of the energy created by that tension is directed at news organizations, most of which have shied away from directly referring to people as racists in their news columns.
Recently, though, there’s been increasing pressure to label “dog whistle” rhetoric used by President Donald Trump and others as racist. That’s led to those objecting to such language being called racists themselves.
And that seems to be where a lot of the current discussion goes — into a circular argument leading nowhere.
But honest, healthy discussions are happening. Hill helps mediate some of those and says there are some rules for talking about race and racism.
“Before anyone utters a word, you have to create a contract,” he said. “These are the rules of engagement. … These are the goals of the dialogue. If there’s no goal, things very easily go off the rails. The discussion becomes unfocused, and if it’s unfocused it is unproductive.”
Unless the various parties stick to the rules, Hill said, “it becomes what you see on television — yelling and screaming, and in the end no one is satisfied.”
Even then, it can be hard to take. Some things just can’t be gotten around. For instance, racists can come in all sizes, shapes and colors — which some minority groups might object to.
On the other hand, racism in the United States is, for all practical purposes, about white supremacy. White supremacists created the American brand of racism and, Hill and many others argue, white people still hold most of the power and derive benefits from the system, even though most say they reject the underlying philosophy.
“Racism is one thing,” Hill said. “White supremacy is what we’re really talking about.”
Hill acknowledged that a sort of fatigue can set in.
“Resentment builds up,” he said. “People say, ‘It’s your issue, not my issue. I’m not your enemy, but I’m not your friend, either.’”
‘It’s about truth and trust’
Things are changing. Jason Kirksey sees himself and his alma mater as proof of it.
Kirksey arrived at Oklahoma State University more than 30 years ago as an inner city kid from Denver, a walk-on football player at a school never known for diversity.
Today, Kirksey is OSU’s vice president for institutional diversity. He says he’s seen the university grow in its appeal to and understanding of minorities, and he notes with restrained pride that his daughter just became the second black president of the OSU student body in three years.
Kirksey knows about structural racism and the subtle and not-so-subtle ways minorities continue to find themselves at a disadvantage. He has consulted on voting rights cases, and as a political scientist he specializes in minority politics.
Overcoming those issues, he said, requires building relationships, and that takes work.
“It’s about truth and trust,” Kirksey said. “It’s about telling who we are. As we tell the truth, we build trust. There has to be a commitment. It’s all a work in progress.”