A Stillwater oilman has agreed to pay almost $3 million to resolve an insider trading complaint.
John Special, 67, is accused in the civil complaint of making $1.182 million in illicit profits in 2014 after being told about the potential merger of a global medical supplies company, Covidien PLC, with its rival, Medtronic Inc.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday that Special has agreed to disgorge those profits, plus $231,782 in interest. He also has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,542,242.
He is identified in the complaint as the president and CEO of two oil and gas companies, Special Energy Corp. and Special Exploration, and a finance firm, Boot Hill Development Co.
In settling the complaint, Special did not admit or deny the insider trading allegations. He has 30 days to pay the total — $2,956,496 — to the SEC after an Oklahoma City federal judge approves the settlement.
