...WINTER STORM BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY WEDNESDAY...
.MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION
BEGINNING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A
STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8
INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND OR EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY BETWEEN
THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
State Rep. Jason Lowe speaks during a press conference after filing a new petition to repeal Oklahoma’s permitless-carry law on Monday.
A legal challenge also failed to get the measure put on hold.
“This law is dangerous,” Lowe said. “This law has been an utter disaster.”
He cited the recent shootings at an Oklahoma City mall and an incident where an individual was arrested after carrying a weapon into a restaurant.
Lowe said the latest effort, State Question 809, would be a statutory change and that nearly 95,000 voters’ signatures will be required to get the measure on a statewide ballot. The paperwork was filed Monday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office.
Supporters of the previous repeal effort had only 17 days to get the needed signatures and fell short of the required 59,320.
The last effort was a referendum, which requires fewer signatures. The new effort is an initiative petition.
This time, supporters will have 90 days to collect signatures, Lowe said. He wasn’t sure whether the effort would use paid signature gatherers.
He says efforts to repeal constitutional carry have gained momentum.
“We find it amusing that a legislator that does not own a gun or had a gun in his hand or fired a gun would be working so hard to make sure peaceful, law-abiding citizens could not carry a firearm,” said Don Spencer, Oklahoma Second Amendment Association president. “With the Moms Demand Action and Bloomberg money behind this, we are sure they will try again to misrepresent the bill and the law again to obtain signatures by false pretenses.”
Spencer was referring to Michael Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential candidate who supports deeper restrictions on gun ownership.
Lowe said no funding for the effort has come from out of state.
“Not one dollar,” he said. “This is a grassroots operation.”
Oklahomans for Safe Communities is also supporting the effort, Lowe said. He said the people in the state — not lawmakers — should make the decision on permitless carry.
Kay Malan of Tulsa, the Oklahoma chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said that “this is a dangerous situation for Oklahoma. It puts more guns on the streets into the hands of people who don’t know how to use them.”
She said the last effort had a groundswell of support and that she is confident the second effort will be successful.
