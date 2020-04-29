Tulsa, like the rest of the state, will engage in the Phase 1 reopening process starting Friday, which includes businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship may reopen with strict adherence to sanitation protocols.
The state's guidelines for specific businesses can be found here.
Here are the city's specific guidelines of the first phase of reopening:
- All events or gatherings of more than 10 people in Tulsa are banned through May 15 when the pandemic emergency conditions will be reassessed. This includes all social gatherings. Religious services, commercial activity and work are not considered gatherings.
- City-owned playgrounds, recreation centers, pools, splash pads and day camps shall remain closed indefinitely.
- City-owned sport courts, golf courses, pickleball, sports fields, and dog parks may resume operations with physical distancing and sanitation precautions on May 1.
- City-owned sports complexes and organized sports activities with more than 10 people shall remain closed through June 1.
- City bars shall remain closed through May 14. On May 15, Tulsa bars may resume operations with reduced occupancy based on 36 square feet per person (in the assembly/bar area). Bars are required to calculate and self-post this capacity next to their current capacity signage.
- No special event permits will be issued through May 14. The city will reassess special permits by May 15.
Source: City of Tulsa