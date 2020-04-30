The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 jets over select hospitals Friday to pay homage to the state’s health workers.
“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a press release. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”
The National Guard encourages Oklahomans who may want to view the spectacle to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
The locations and approximate times for Friday's flyovers are:
Wagoner: 2:10 p.m. (Wagoner Community Hospital) Eufaula: 2:18 p.m. (Eufaula Indian Health Center) McAlester: 2:23 p.m. (McAlester Regional Health Center) Stigler: 2:30 p.m. (Haskell County Hospital) Sallisaw: 2:34 p.m. (Sequoyah County Hospital) Stilwell: 2:38 p.m. (Stilwell Memorial Hospital) Tahlequah: 2:41 p.m. (Northeastern Health System) Grove: 2:49 p.m. (Integris Grove Hospital) Miami: 2:53 p.m. (Integris Miami Hospital) Nowata: 3 p.m. (Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center) Vinita: 3:05 p.m. (Craig General Hospital) Pryor: 3:25 p.m. (Pryor Hillcrest Hospital) Claremore: 3:28 p.m. (Claremore Regional Hospital) Claremore: 3:29 p.m. (Claremore Indian Hospital) Claremore: 3:31 p.m. (Oklahoma Veterans Center Claremore) Gallery: Oklahoma Air National Guard flyover in Tulsa
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Air National Guard Flyover
Jessica Tudor, a surgical technologist, videos jets as they fly over a large American flag that nurses, doctors, technicians and support personnel hold in a parking lot at Saint Francis Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The Air National Guard flyover above Oklahoma hospitals was in salute to health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Air National Guard jets fly between Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension St. John in midtown. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Spectators watch as the Air National Guard fliy between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Spectators watch as the Air National Guard fly between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Air National Guard jets pass Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Nurses, doctors, technicians and support workers hold an American flag in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch the Air National Guard flyover on Thursday afternoon. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Bob Aycock uses binoculars to search for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jo Farry (left), her dog Chloe and Carol Rush wait for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets to appear at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Bob Aycock uses binoculars to search for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People wait for a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A man shoots photos during a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
