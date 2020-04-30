AIR GUARD (copy)

The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 jets over numerous hospitals Thursday afternoon. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 jets over select hospitals Friday to pay homage to the state’s health workers.

“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a press release. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”

The National Guard encourages Oklahomans who may want to view the spectacle to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

The locations and approximate times for Friday's flyovers are:

  • Wagoner: 2:10 p.m. (Wagoner Community Hospital)
  • Eufaula: 2:18 p.m. (Eufaula Indian Health Center)
  • McAlester: 2:23 p.m. (McAlester Regional Health Center)
  • Stigler: 2:30 p.m. (Haskell County Hospital)
  • Sallisaw: 2:34 p.m. (Sequoyah County Hospital)
  • Stilwell: 2:38 p.m. (Stilwell Memorial Hospital)
  • Tahlequah: 2:41 p.m. (Northeastern Health System)
  • Grove: 2:49 p.m. (Integris Grove Hospital)
  • Miami: 2:53 p.m. (Integris Miami Hospital)
  • Nowata: 3 p.m. (Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center)
  • Vinita: 3:05 p.m. (Craig General Hospital)
  • Pryor: 3:25 p.m. (Pryor Hillcrest Hospital)
  • Claremore: 3:28 p.m. (Claremore Regional Hospital)
  • Claremore: 3:29 p.m. (Claremore Indian Hospital)
  • Claremore: 3:31 p.m. (Oklahoma Veterans Center Claremore)

