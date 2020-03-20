U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is famous for calling things hoaxes, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not one of them.
"All you have to do is look at the numbers," Inhofe said Friday during a telephone interview from his Washington office.
It's not just the current number of cases, worldwide and in the U.S., or the number of deaths that most impresses Inhofe.
"It's almost doubling in one day," he said.
Inhofe is known for calling climate change and other environmental hazards hoaxes, and especially for once bringing a snowball onto the floor of the Senate to "prove" the earth isn't warming. He even published a book with "hoax" in the title.
And he has seemed to imply at times over the past few months that he's less than serious about the spreading virus. Last week, he told a New York Times reporter he's doing nothing to protect himself and then tried to shake hands.
Friday, Inhofe admitted he was trying to annoy the reporter but says he takes threat seriously.
"You know I'd be the first to say we're overreacting because that's kind of how I am, but we're not. By people not believing, by not taking precautions, they're making it more likely to spread," Inhofe said.
At 85, Inhofe is in the age group considered most vulnerable to the virus.
"Don't think you're the first to point that out," he said dryly.
"I try to be careful, but I have to be reminded to do things like wash my hands. I have to do things I'm not used to and that's difficult sometimes."
For politicians, not shaking hands is a particularly difficult habit to overcome.
"A woman came for a meeting this morning, and without thinking, I came out from behind my desk to shake hands," said Inhofe. "She practically ran away from me."
Inhofe said one perhaps unexpected byproduct of the current situation is a de-escalation of sniping between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
"I've never seen an environment in which we get along better," he said. "We're not having the cheap shots we would ordinarily."
