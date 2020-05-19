WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday easily confirmed the nomination of Tulsa attorney John F. Heil III to serve as a federal district judge in Oklahoma.
“It is a great honor to have been nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate to serve as the next United States District Judge for the Northern, Eastern and Western districts of Oklahoma,” Heil said after the 75-17 bipartisan vote.
Heil, 51, expressed gratitude for “the trust, confidence and support” from Oklahoma’s two U.S. senators — Republicans James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.
“Their support, along with the significant encouragement of my family, friends and so many members of the business and legal communities, including my law partners of Hall Estill, has been truly humbling,” he said.
“I am deeply honored for this opportunity to serve our nation and my fellow citizens of Oklahoma in this position.”
Inhofe and Lankford also welcomed the confirmation.
“Mr. Heil will serve Oklahomans and our judicial system well, and his placement will ensure the courts he serves can continue to expeditiously serve the families on their dockets,” Lankford said.
He thanked Heil for his willingness to serve the state and nation, adding he will bring integrity and hard work to the federal bench.
Inhofe also predicted Heil will do a “fantastic job serving Oklahoma in this new capacity.”
“With more than 25 years of law experience in Tulsa County, John truly understands what it takes to serve his fellow Oklahomans. I am proud that, under the direction of President Trump, we continue to confirm judges on the floor quickly and efficiently.”
Heil succeeds Judge James Payne, who took senior status in 2017 but, according to one source, continued with a case load until February.
A director of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden and Nelson, Heil previously served as an assistant district attorney.
He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Oklahoma State University in 1990 and a law degree in 1994 from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he served as an editor for the Tulsa Law Journal.
President Donald Trump initially nominated Heil late last year.
His nomination had a smooth path through the Senate confirmation process, avoiding the type of vocal opposition and drama generated by some of Trump’s selections for the federal bench.
Heil’s nomination received bipartisan support both in the Senate Judiciary Committee and on the Senate floor.
Democrats voting for Heil’s nomination included Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, a member of his party’s leadership and also a member of the committee.
In announcing she would support Heil’s nomination in committee, Feinstein noted Heil’s “extensive experience as a litigator and a prosecutor in Tulsa” and the “well qualified rating” he received from the American Bar Association.