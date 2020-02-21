OKLAHOMA CITY — Two bills designed to crack down on theft are headed to the Senate floor.
The Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee on Thursday passed Senate Bill 1689 and Senate Bill 1691, by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove.
Both measures head to the full Senate for consideration.
Senate Bill 1689 would prohibit a pawn shop from selling something as new unless the pawn shop had the receipt.
Shaw said the measure is needed to ensure stolen items are not being sold as new.
He said people are reportedly stealing from stores and selling the products to pawn shops for a fraction of what they are worth.
Another piece of legislation to curb theft, SB 1691, would prohibit pawn shops from selling gift cards.
Shaw said he understands that someone might have received a gift card that they cannot use, but most of the gift cards sold at pawn shops are likely stolen.
The Oklahoma Pawnbrokers Association opposes the two measures, said Curt Roggow, the organization’s lobbyist.
“We will be starting to reach out to the Senate as this bill moves to the floor,” Roggow said. “The legislation does not fix the perceived problem.”
The organization said the measures put a lot of blame on pawn shops where there should not be because the industry is already heavily regulated by the state.
“Statistics show there is hardly any crime associated with pawn shops,” Roggow said.
