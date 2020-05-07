OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Wednesday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a bill that would give medical providers and facilities civil immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said the immunity would be in place until the health care emergency ended or Oct. 31, whichever comes later.
Senate Bill 300 would grant immunity from civil actions if the provider or facility was treating someone with COVID-19 or someone suspected of having COVID-19, Daniels said.
It would apply to treatment, diagnosis, transfer and medication, she said.
The protection would be granted unless the injury was the result of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct, she said.
Senate Minority Floor Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, argued that the amendments to the bill made in the House were not germane to the original bill and should be rejected.
“Because the House had already acted on the bill, it is deemed germane,” Daniels said. “Once a chamber has already treated it as germane, it comes over to us and we do the same.”
The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 43-4.
The House passed the bill on Monday by a vote of 95-2, sending it to the Senate.
