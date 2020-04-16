Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford have been named to the Task Force on Economic Recovery, according to a news release.
The bipartisan group of members from the House and Senate will reportedly advise the President Donald Trump on "the re-opening of America in the wake of COVID-19."
"Our nation and the world have been faced with an incredible challenge in the last couple of months," Lankford said in a news release. "As Oklahomans, we’ve kept our distance, acted in the best interest of neighbors, and have significantly bent the curve to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable.
"As we continue to battle this virus, we must also plan for the future and develop solutions for how to restart our economy while we protect employers, workers, and families."
Inhofe said he is honored to be named to the task force and looks forward to helping Americans get back to daily lives.
"Before I came to the Senate, I was a builder and developer — so I know the questions and fears small business owners are having right now," Inhofe said in a news release. "I’m going to bring that perspective, as well as the voices of the countless Oklahomans I have talked to since this started, to the task force."
