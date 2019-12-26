The day after Christmas may not seem like the best day to start an initiative petition signature drive, but supporters of State Question 805 say they’re rarin’ to go.
“It is the middle of the holiday season, but hopefully there will be crowds gathered around the state. We’ll be out and about,” said Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.
SQ 805 is a constitutional amendment barring sentence enhancements for previous convictions of non-violent felonies. It specifically excludes anyone ever convicted of a violent felony.
Proponents have 90 days, beginning Thursday, to gather 178,000 valid signatures in order to get the proposition on a statewide ballot.
Enhancements are additional years added to sentences because of previous convictions. Steele said removing those enhancements for previous non-violent offenses probably won’t prevent offenders from going to jail on new convictions, but it will shorten their stays.
“People in Oklahoma spend 70% longer in jail for property crimes and 79% longer because of drug convictions,” said Steele, a former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The petition cleared the 10-day protest period without objection, and Secretary of State Michael Rogers notified proponents he had set Dec. 26 for the date to begin gathering signatures.
The signatures must be submitted by March 26.
SQ 805 follows the adoption in 2016 of SQ 780, which reduced many non-violent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors. Last spring the Legislature moved to make those reductions retroactive, leading to the commutation of some 400 sentences this fall.
Several prosecutors, including Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, have been skeptical of the current proposal. Anecdotally, there have been reports of increased petty theft and vandalism.
Steele, however, says property crimes have actually decreased since 2016, and that harsher sentencing has not worked as intended.
“If harsher sentencing worked, we would have the lowest property crime rates in the country,” he said.
Steele said information about where to sign SQ 805 petitions will be posted on yeson805.org.
