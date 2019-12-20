As of 5 p.m. Friday, seven current or former Tulsa police officers, including all three deputy chiefs, had applied to become the city’s next police chief, according to records provided by the city.
The applicants also include three majors and the director of the 911 Public Safety Center.
The deadline for internal candidates to submit their applications is midnight Friday. The applicants are vying to succeed Chief Chuck Jordan, who is retiring effective Feb. 1.
The candidates range in age from 45 to 64 and include a female major and a black major.
Herman F. Newblock was named Tulsa’s first police chief in 1907 and served for slightly more than a year. In all, the city has had 40 police chiefs, none of whom have ever been a woman or an African-American.
Jordan became police chief Jan. 29, 2010.
The deputy chiefs who applied are Jonathan Brooks, Eric Dalgleish and Dennis Larsen. Each is responsible for one of the department’s three bureaus. Brooks, 48, oversees the Operations Bureau. Dalgleish, 47, runs the Administration Bureau, and Larsen, 64, is in charge of the Investigations Bureau.
The majors who applied include Luther Breashears, Wendell Franklin, and Laurel Roberts. Breashears, 54, runs the Special Investigations Division.
If selected, Franklin, 46, would become Tulsa’s first black police chief. He is currently in charge of the Headquarters Division.
Roberts, 45, would be the city’s first female police chief. She is currently responsible for the Special Operations Division.
The other internal applicant is Matthew Kirkland, a former Tulsa police major who runs the city’s 911 center. He is 48.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has said previously that he expected several strong candidates to come out of the department and reiterated that point Friday.
“One of Chief Jordan’s great strengths is in leadership development, and I think you see that reflected in the range of incredibly strong candidates within the Tulsa Police Department who have applied to be the next chief of police,” he said. “I am grateful for those who have taken this step, and I look forward to my interviews with each of them in January.”
Bynum has also said that should he not find the candidate he is looking for among the internal candidates, he would look externally.
The mayor plans to complete the internal reviews by the end of January but has set no timeline for making a decision.