Mayor Wants Public Input

Mayor G.T. Bynum has scheduled three public meetings to hear from the community on what they want to see from the next police chief.

Here is the meeting schedule:

6-8 p.m. Jan. 7: Hardesty Regional Library, Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E. 93rd St.

6-8 p.m. Jan. 8: Rudisill Library, Ancestral Hall, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

6-8 p.m. Jan. 9: OU-Tulsa, Learning Center, Room 145, 4502 E. 41st. St.