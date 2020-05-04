Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout Monday as a cold front moves through the region.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind may be possible with storms that develop throughout the day. Thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a cold front by 2 p.m. in far northeast Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
These storms are expected to become severe. Storm clusters are expected to develop throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The region will be at significant risk for severe thunderstorms and limited risk for tornadoes, according to the weather service.
Severe storms are expected to impact northeastern Oklahoma from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to move into southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas during the late afternoon.
Temperatures on Monday are forecast to peak in the mid-80s before falling to overnight lows in the 50s.
Weather patterns throughout the midweek are forecast to be drier until Thursday when thunderstorm potential is forecast to return.