A week that began in stunning tragedy closed with a glimmer of hope as the community honors a fallen officer’s legacy, and continued promise for another’s recovery.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, 29, was shot along with Sgt. Craig Johnson about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 8900 block of East 21st Street and remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit.
Johnson, 45, succumbed to his wounds Tuesday afternoon. A shift supervisor in the Mingo Valley Division, Johnson was a 15-year veteran of the department and was backing up Zarkeshan on a traffic stop when the shooting took place.
He is survived by his wife and two young sons. Johnson’s funeral, which is open to the public, is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be provided.
Tulsa police escorted Johnson’s body from Saint Francis Hospital to the state medical examiner’s office Wednesday evening, with rush hour traffic coming to a stop to pay respects as the line of police cars moved through south Tulsa.
On Thursday, Zarkeshan’s family released a statement through the police department that his condition is “improving hour by hour” and could potentially leave ICU as soon as next week. The continued updates on Zarkeshan’s condition came “in a time when we needed good news,” police spokesman Danny Bean said.
In a press conference the same day, Mayor G.T. Bynum said of Tulsa’s response to the shooting: “I just want to thank everyone in our community who continues to show your support for the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department during this tragic week,” Bynum said. “The people lining the route yesterday out of respect for Sgt. Johnson, the letters that kids are writing to Officer Zarkeshan, the police cruiser out at Mingo Valley that is so covered in notes and flowers that at times you can’t even see the car, the donations to the families that are coming in through the Police Benevolent Fund — it’s incredibly moving to see the love and support that Tulsans are showing to our officers and their families.”
A group of state legislators followed up the week’s tributes with an effort to cement Johnson’s legacy in state law. Johnson was a part of a statewide coalition working on legislation to crack down on copper theft.
Rep. Carol Bush (R-Tulsa), who leads the coalition, announced Friday she would refile House Bill 3031 in the next session in Johnson’s honor. It had passed in the state house before the session was interrupted by COVID-19.
Bush said in a statement Johnson spearheaded the coalition with insight from his work in the field.
“Sergeant Johnson would often work a double shift and drive down for coalition meetings or legislative committee meetings,” Bush said in a news release. “The only thing he asked for in return was a fresh cup of coffee to make it back home.
“He was selfless when it came to serving his community and state. There is no greater hero than Sergeant Johnson, and I know he will be greatly missed by myself, other coalition members and members of the Tulsa Police Department.”
Police arrested David Anthony Ware, 32, later Monday morning after an intensive manhunt in the area near the shooting. Zarkeshan, a recent academy graduate who had been on patrol for six weeks before the shooting, pulled over Ware’s 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with an expired temporary tag.
Ware reportedly refused to get out of the car when told it would be towed for taxes owed to the state. He shot the officers after being tased and pepper sprayed, according to a probable cause affidavit. Broken Arrow police also arrested Matthew Nicholas Hall, 29, who reportedly picked Ware up from the scene immediately after the shooting.
Prosecutors charged Ware with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Hall was charged as an accessory to murder and to a felony.
At Thursday’s press conference, Bynum became emotional talking about the city’s response to Monday’s events. He said the city has endured in spite of tragedy and hardship.
“I was driving on the highway just this morning and saw those big American flags at half staff and I just broke down crying in my car,” Bynum said. “Sometimes we show our love in words of affirmation and sometimes we show it in other ways. In such a divided time in our country and during such a painful week, we’re seeing the spirit of our city shine through in the dark. So thank you, Tulsa.”
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa police officers
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings!! 30% OFF!