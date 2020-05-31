ShaLisaHarlin.jpg

A shooting victim died after a week in the hospital on Friday, becoming Tulsa's 29th homicide this year. 

Dalton Whitlow was shot in the head on May 22 during a domestic disturbance in the 3400 block of South 79th East Avenue, police said. 

Whitlow was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was on life support for several days. 

Sha-Lisa Harlin was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic assault and battery on May 22, but her charges were amended to second-degree murder on May 29. 

She remains in the Tulsa County jail on $100,000 bond. 

This is a developing story. 

