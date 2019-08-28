Permitless carry debate (copy)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A leader of a referendum drive to nullify permitless carry said signatures were being counted through Wednesday night.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, on Wednesday said he is optimistic but could not say with confidence those seeking to nullify House Bill 2597 had obtained the 59,320 signatures to get the issue on a ballot in 2020.

Lowe thanked those who gathered signatures and supported the effort.

The measure, called permitless carry and constitutional carry, allows individuals to carry a weapon without a permit or training.

It was passed last legislative session. It was the first bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and takes effect Nov. 1.

A challenge to the proposed referendum was filed Monday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Lowe is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City to announce the signature count.

Supporters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to turn in the signatures to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office.

Lowe and two other proponents are working with Moms Demand Action, which advocates for common sense gun laws.

Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said his organization will be scrutinizing the signatures to ensure they are registered voters in the state.

His organization and others filed the protest with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Ken Levit of Tulsa spent the weekend gathering signatures. Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, did so on his personal time.

“I am like so many other people,” said Levit, 53. “I am upset about that law, and I am upset about the tragedies that are occurring regularly. I thought it was a lot better use of my day than anything else I thought I could be doing.”

So he found himself at 31st Street and Riverside Drive. He got on social media to let people know where he was and what he was doing.

Supporters brought him cold water, chocolate chip cookies and coffee.

He said about half the people he encountered wanted the law repealed, while the other half supported it. He thinks he was able to obtain about 200 signatures.

“It was a very empowering experience,” Levit said about his first time gathering signatures. “It is kind of like a feeling you get when you vote. You feel you are doing something important, and you are going to have an impact.”

