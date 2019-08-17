silveralert.png

Finney 

The Sand Springs Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Saturday night for a missing 90-year-old man. 

Lance Finney was last seen in a white 2012 Ford Edge, Florida license plate IH35LG, about 7:50 p.m. on Interstate 44 near Luther supposedly headed toward his brother's house in Sand Springs, according to the alert. 

Finney fell and hit his head yesterday and was seen in an emergency room, but he is possibly confused, the alert states. He is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. 

Anyone who sees Finney is asked to stop him and contact Sand Springs Police. 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

