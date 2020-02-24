Sister M. Therese Gottschalk, a former leader of the health care system in northeastern Oklahoma who oversaw massive innovations, renovations and expansion of the St. John Health System beginning in the 1970s, died Monday, Ascension St. John announced.
Gottschalk, 88, died in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where she lived after retiring in Tulsa in 2019. A memorial Mass will be celebrated there next week, but details of a local remembrance service and Mass celebrating Gottschalk's life in Tulsa have not yet been announced.
The second-born to a family of 14 children in Bavaria, Germany, in 1931, Gottschalk entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother in 1952 and moved to the United States a year later, attending school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.
She earned a pharmacy degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1960 and operated the pharmacy at a new 150-bed hospital in Roswell, New Mexico, for eight years before earning a master of science in hospital administration from St. Louis University, Ascension St. John said in a press release.
She became assistant administrator of St. John Hospital in Tulsa and its School of Nursing in 1970 and served for two years before returning to Roswell as hospital administrator. Two years later she was back in Tulsa as president of St. John, where she promptly launched a $40 million construction project of the 603-bed North Tower, now called the J.A. Chapman Tower.
Gottschalk became CEO of St. John Health System in 1982 and served in that capacity for 28 years before passing on the role to David Pynn.
"Sr. Therese was always at the forefront of expanding services to meet the growing needs of the community, especially those living in poverty and most vulnerable," the release states.
Under Gottschalk's supervision, the Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza and the Bernsen, Kravis, Holliman and Wheeling buildings were built and the Robert W. Davis Tower was bought.
St. John Health System expanded to include St. John Sapulpa, Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, St. John Broken Arrow and St. John Owasso, and it also opened clinics in Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Broken Arrow.
The system also helped create OMNI Medical Group, a primary care physician group that now is part of Ascension Medical Group St. John, and Regional Medical Laboratory.
But her work wasn't done. She went on to lead the Marian Health System, once one of the nation's largest Catholic health systems after its founding in 1998, according to the historical society. Marian combined the care of the three Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother provinces: Wisconsin, New Jersey and Oklahoma/Kansas, and joined Ascension in April 2013, the release states.
Gottschalk then served as executive vice president and senior executive adviser to the president and CEO of Ascension Health.
She continued to serve on the boards of the former regional systems of Marian Health System: Ministry Health Care, St. John Health System and Via Christi Health. She also served as an inaugural member of the Ascension Wisconsin Board of Directors until June 2019, according to the release.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Gottschalk left Oklahoma and Ascension St. John to retire in Oshkosh, prompting Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to proclaim the day Sister M. Therese Gottschalk Day for her remarkable service and recognition of her legacy of compassionate health care for Tulsa.