Six people entered guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday following a long-term drug conspiracy investigation in eastern Oklahoma.
The guilty pleas stemmed from a multiagency investigation that began in June 2017 and resulted in federal and state charges for 40 people in April, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The six people who pleaded guilty Tuesday were indicted in April, when the U.S. Attorney's Office in Muskogee announced the indictments. They include:
- Cornelious "Corn" Jones, 30, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Aaron Oneal Bogar, 19, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Drew "Drew Down" Ragsdale, 21, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
- Torrell "T Real" Bogar, 21, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Jasmine Dazha McCoy, 23, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness.
- Alison Rachel Morgan, 28, of Muskogee pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness.
The indictments, to which they pleaded guilty, alleged that Jones, Aaron Bogar and Torrell Bogar distributed methamphetamine in varying quantities. Authorities alleged that Ragsdale, in August 2018, had been in possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction.
McCoy and Morgan were alleged to have leaked the confidential identity of an informant, whose information reportedly assisted in the long-term investigation, in January 2019.
The indictments arose from a joint investigation by the Muskogee Police Department, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, according to a news release.
A U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Oklahoma accepted their pleas and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report prior to sentencing.