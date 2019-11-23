Sunday: The International Space Station starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 6:23 p.m. The ISS takes three minutes to reaches its highest point, 37 degrees above the northwest horizon. It passes below the North Star and disappears into Earth’s shadow 20 degree above the northeast horizon at 6:28 p.m.
Monday: Not long after sunset the International Space Station returns. Although the sky will not be completely dark, the only object in the sky brighter than the ISS will be Venus. At 5:35 p.m., the spacecraft appears in the west-southwest. It passes the star Vega before reaching its apex at 5:38 p.m., 67 degrees above the northwest horizon. Three minutes later the ISS is low in the northeast.
Tuesday: This morning low in the east are Mars and Mercury. At 6 a.m., Mercury is 5 degrees above the eastern horizon and Mars is more than 10 degrees above the horizon. Mars won’t be particularly bright, but its deep red color will help it stand out.
Wednesday: At about 7 pm., the bright star Capella is 25 degrees above the northeast horizon; it is the sixth-brightest star in the sky. In Roman mythology, this star represented the goat Amalthea that nourished the god Jupiter, also known as Zeus. Zeus accidentally broke off the goat’s horn, which then was transformed into the Cornucopia, or horn of plenty.
Thursday: This evening, the two brightest objects in the sky are relatively close to each other. At 6:15 p.m., the moon and Venus are two degrees apart in the southwest. Jupiter is in the same area of the sky, to the lower right of the moon and Venus.
Friday: Yesterday the moon was near Venus and now has moved about 2 degrees away from Saturn, which is north of the moon.
Saturday: The moon sets by 9 p.m., making it easier to find the constellation Perseus and a pair of open star clusters. The two clusters are halfway between the head of Perseus and the constellation Cassiopeia. Without using a telescope or binoculars, this pair of open clusters looks like a hazy patch of light under dark skies. With binoculars, dozens of stars will resolve themselves into points of light.