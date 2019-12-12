A fire at a construction area at Saint Francis Hospital, near 61st Street and Yale Avenue, was extinguished Thursday afternoon after it was reported just before 4 p.m.
The fire was described as small, but it produced a large amount of smoke.
It occurred in a section of the hospital that had no patients, but smoke affected some patient areas.
As a result, the building was “horizontally evacuated,” a Saint Francis Health System spokeswoman said.
Lauren Landwerlin, Saint Francis Health System corporate communications executive director, said patients in areas affected by smoke were moved to sections of the hospital that were not affected.
Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.