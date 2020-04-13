OKLAHOMA CITY — Additional members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard have put on active status, bringing the total to 175, a public affairs officer said on Monday.
The figure includes 29 guard members already on active status and is a fraction of the 7,500-member force, Lt. Col. Geoffrey Legler said.
He said members will be working with the 11 identified COVID-19 response hospitals, including St. Francis in Tulsa.
In addition, they will work as couriers to the state-run testing sites but will not perform any of the tests, Legler said.
The activated members will be on duty for at least 31 days, Legler said.
Currently, there are no plans to stage members at the Tulsa fairgrounds, he said.
Rep. Chis Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, notified fellow House members that he had been called up.
“Today, I was activated with a very small group of other National Guard members,” he wrote. “I am at the Joint Operations Center stood up to manage the response. I wanted to let you now so that I can be another resource to you to the extent I am able.
“Please do not hesitate to reach out. To be clear, this in no way means that the entire National Guard is being activated. Sometimes lawyers can be useful, even in the military.”
Kannady did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.