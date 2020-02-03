Monday will give way to unseasonably hot weather and relatively low humidity before weather patterns are forecast to snap back to winter with several inches of snow.
Temperatures for Monday are expected to peak in the 70s with warm and breezy conditions, elevating the risk of wildfires along and north of Interstate 44, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front is expected to move into the region late Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 40s and 50s overnight in the region and trend downward through Wednesday.
Snow chances, up to three inches, are expected to develop Tuesday night, according to the weather service.
"While confidence has increased towards accumulating snow potential, the exact location of heaviest snow still remains somewhat uncertain at this time," meteorologists state in the hazardous weather outlook.
The forecast winter weather may impact travel on Wednesday, particularly on bridges and overpasses. In the interim, scattered storms may develop throughout the region on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s. Tuesday highs are forecast to be in the 40s. Overnight lows for Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to drop into the mid to high 20s. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to rise to just above freezing.