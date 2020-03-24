Not everyone thinks the best way to fight the current epidemic is to hunker down and wait it out.
Tuesday, while state and local officials took measures to further restrict the movements of Oklahomans in the hope of containing the deadly COVID-19 virus, President Donald Trump and others suggested or said straight out that those tactics may be more dangerous than the disease.
“The disruption of these extreme measures could be taking more lives than what they’re saving,” said Byron Schlomach, director of the 1889 Institute.
On Tuesday, the 1889 Institute — a conservative policy analysis group —issued a statement criticizing a proposal to close all Oklahoma public schools through at least the end of the current school year, saying it was one of several overreactions to “worst-case scenarios presented by well-intended health experts with no training or sense of proportion in weighing the collateral damage of shutting down our economy versus targeting resources to protect the truly vulnerable.”
On Monday, Trump signaled he was losing patience with measures limiting the movements of all Americans — and therefore trade — and said “the cure can’t be worse than the problem.”
Tuesday, he said he expects to have all or most restrictions lifted by Easter — April 12.
The majority opinion among medical professionals is that too little is known about the virus to be sure what it will do or who it will attack. That uncertainty is more dangerous because there is no treatment or prevention for COVID-19.
So, while the number of deaths in the U.S. is currently far below those for seasonal influenza, some experts estimated the total could be catastrophic if nothing is done.
The arguments of Schlomach and Trump, though, are bolstered by a few epidemiologists including Dr. David L. Katz, who in a New York Times op-ed last week advocated letting most Americans go about their normal lives while quarantining those thought most vulnerable — the elderly and those with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to respiratory ailments.
“I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life — schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned — will be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself,” Katz writes.
The debate is not exactly the economists versus the doctors. Katz says there are medical reasons to loosen the restrictions on movements. Schlomach, who is not a physician, said he thinks stress from the “extreme measures” being implemented may kill more people than they save.
But it seems far more economists and business people than medical professionals like Katz’ suggestions. Three days after his op-ed appeared, the Times published a letter from five of his Yale colleagues, including the dean of the College of Public Health, disputing his conclusions.
Schlomach said doctors tend to focus on the patients before them but don’t see the broader scope of interrelated actions.
He is also skeptical that the virus is as dangerous as the public is being led to believe. To date, he said, it has killed fewer people than influenza this winter.
And he doubts the containment measures will be effective.
“Anybody who is going to get sick will probably get sick,” Schlomach said.
Ronda Vuillemont-Smith is not a physician or an economist, but she is involved in a family business and has been involved in various political causes for nearly two decades.
She was among those urging the city of Broken Arrow not to close businesses.
“A lot of lives are being ruined,” Vuillemont-Smith said Tuesday. “A lot of businesses are closing that will never reopen.”
Beyond that, she said, “Is this going to be how we operate every year when something comes up? We can’t continue to shut down.”
Vuillmont-Smith is among those who believe the dangers of the virus are overstated. She said as long as people take normal precautions and the elderly and vulnerable are isolated, the rest of the population should be allowed to go about their normal lives.
“It’s something that needed to be taken seriously because of its unknown features,” she said. “But we need to ease up on the economy.”
VIDEO: Gov. Stitt issues an order closing non-essential businesses
Gallery: Signs of the times of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa