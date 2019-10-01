OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma lawmakers support a recent move by California to let college athletes profit from endorsements.
Rep. Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma City, said he is considering legislation to allow it in Oklahoma.
The California measure is expected to take effect 2023. It would also allow college athletes to hire agents.
Similar bills are being introduced in other states and could result in a clash with the NCAA that would have to be resolved in court.
“A lot of these athletes give more to the university than what they get out,” Stone said. “They live some of the most hectic lives. I think a lot fail to recognize that as a student athlete in college, your calendar is entirely spoken for.
“If you were to work out how many hours they put in compared to the benefit, it looks about like minimum wage.”
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, is the former football coach for the University of Tulsa. He supports letting college athletes be compensated for things such as endorsements.
“I think if a person is able to have a job, then let them have a job,” Rader said. “It is part of the free-market system.”
The conversation about letting college players earn money has been going on for years, Rader said.
“The coaches have known for years that if it went to court, the court will rule in favor of the individuals,” Rader said. “You can’t make laws restricting people from having a job.”
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, played football at the University of Tulsa. He said that now that the law has passed in California, Oklahoma should also allow it.
The state would be at a competitive disadvantage if it did not follow suit, he said.
Nichols said some college athletes leave school early to earn money playing professional sports. Allowing them to earn money from things like endorsements would incentivize them to stay in school and finish a degree, he said.
Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, played football at Southern Methodist University.
“I am for college athletes being able to get their own endorsements,” Dollens said.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, also supports the move.
“Athletes should benefit from the profits they are generating,” Goodwin said.
However, Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said he can "see all kinds of pitfalls" in the idea.
“You just turned it into a pro system,” he said.
Quinn said he views the college system to be much more sacred than the professional system that has been corrupted by money.