Several Tulsa County District Court dockets are temporarily moving to the Family Justice Center, 500 W. Archer St., Presiding Judge William LaFortune said Wednesday.
Those moving are small claims, exemptions from garnishments, and forcible entry and detainer, otherwise known as eviction proceedings.
The temporary move is being made to accommodate adequate social distancing for judges, staff and the public, LaFortune said.
The three dockets in question are among the longest in the local court system.
“We are making every effort to reduce the number of people in the courthouse at one time to help with social distancing,” LaFortune said. “By moving these highly populated dockets to the juvenile justice center, it frees up additional courtroom space for the other dockets. We simply have too many people on our dockets and not enough space, especially during these circumstances.”
Filing of cases on these dockets will remain at the second floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse at the court clerk's office.