Mask exchange

Have any N95 face masks that you could spare?

Drop them off at Emerson Orthodontics, 800 W. Mission St. in Broken Arrow, and receive five hand-sewn cloth masks in exchange. Drop-offs can be made from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All N95 face masks collected will be donated to Tulsa-area frontline doctors and nurses in the fight against COVID-19.

The cloth masks, which can be washed and reused, are made by Park Church of Christ members.

For more information or to have someone pick up your masks, call Dr. Amy Emerson at 918-284-5207.