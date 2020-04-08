After more than a year of orange cones and construction equipment, all lanes of South Boulder Avenue downtown will reopen Friday with two-way traffic.
Complete with bike lanes and two lanes of northbound traffic and one lane southbound, Friday will mark the end of one of the city’s longtime planning goals and a $4.4 million project funded through the 2014 Improve Our Tulsa sales tax.
City Engineer Paul Zachary said overhauling the street between First and 10th was a “major effort” that went well beyond simply painting asphalt. The completed Boulder Avenue will also serve as a preview of what’s to come on Cheyenne Avenue a block west, Zachary said.
“It’s not as simple as just restriping a street to convert it from one-way to two-way,” Zachary said. “You have to get all-new signals. … We’re going to be glad to have this done and Cheyenne will hopefully be a little bit simpler. It just seems like on Boulder there were so many driveways and other businesses that are under construction.
“It’s not easy to convert, but I think we’ve got a good handle on it.”
Zachary said he wasn’t sure of an exact date when work would begin on Cheyenne Avenue, but he expects an announcement to come soon.
The street was also made ADA compliant with handicap ramps through the nine-block project as well, Zachary said.
Work on South Boulder Avenue went deeper than the pavement. Zachary said the city coordinated with utilities and communications companies to knock out scheduled maintenance and repairs underneath to avoid tearing up the finished street in the near future.
“By the time we go from building face to building face on some of those blocks, we want everything new underneath the ground as well if at all possible,” Zachary said. “It varies along Boulder if you go up and down there. There were some places where we replaced sidewalks on both sides, other places it was just curb in.”