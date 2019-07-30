Missing Welch girls investigation

The disappearance of two teen girls from the scene of a double homicide in Welch stands as one of Oklahoma’s most haunting and enduring mysteries. But while recent breaks in the cold case provided some answers, there’s much more to this story than most people know. Last fall, the Tulsa World took a deep look into the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and her best friend Lauria Bible.
Part I: Two girls went missing from Welch almost two decades ago. Why did it take so long for law enforcement to name their killers when there were so many clues early on?
From the car insurance card found at the crime scene, to the car’s owner and the car itself, to the name of the man who’s now believed to be the mastermind behind the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the kidnapping, rape and likely deaths of Ashley Freeman and her best friend Lauria Bible.
But why? And how?
Part II: Who are the three men accused in the case of the missing Welch girls? Hear from those who knew them
Details that have emerged about the three suspects in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible are as bewildering as they are damning. The alleged mastermind even claimed to be an ordained minister. Who were they really?
Part III: In first in-depth interview, cold-case investigators explain why they haven't given up on finding two missing Welch girls
While the duo has made the only arrest they say they will likely ever make in the kidnapping and deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Bible and slayings of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy, they want the public to know one thing: Their investigation is more active than ever.
