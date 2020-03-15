FUMCTulsa

First United Methodist Church Tulsa announced Sunday it would close for the week after a staff member received news she tested positive for coronavirus. 

Lead Pastor Rev. Jessica Moffatt posted on the downtown Tulsa church's Facebook page Sunday evening, saying the staff member received the news from a health department the night before, and the rest of the staff was asked to self-quarantine for at least a week. 

Attendees who sat in the first three rows on the center right side of the sanctuary in either service on Sunday, March 8, should monitor for symptoms, and the church, 1115 South Boulder Ave., will close for a week, the post states.

"In the midst of this difficult news we are grateful for several things," Moffatt wrote in the post. "We are glad that we decided not to hold worship services in the sanctuary today. Many of us who were exposed to our staff member were present (Sunday)."

Moffatt also gave a nod to Mayor G.T. Bynum, saying the staff's decision to hold services online Sunday were a direct result of his actions Saturday. Bynum ordered the cancellation or postponement of events with large crowds

The state jumped to seven positive patients on Sunday, three of whom were in Tulsa County, but a state Department of Health spokesperson said community spread is yet to be confirmed. 

In a news conference Sunday night, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency after Cleveland County's case, located in metropolitan Oklahoma City, showed evidence of local spread. 

The state Department of Health, as well as city of Tulsa and Tulsa County health officials, will hold a news conference at noon Monday to update the public on the state of the virus locally. 

