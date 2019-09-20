A free event focusing on the needs of military veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming so returns this weekend.
Sponsored by the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Homeless Program along with around 60 community partners, Stand Down for Homeless Veterans is set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Tulsa, 1115 S. Boulder Ave.
The event provides homeless veterans with food, clothing, health screenings, housing and employment resources, benefits information and more.
From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., it’s for veterans only. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. it opens to the rest of the public.
The VA expects to serve more than 300 veterans during the event, with more than 200 volunteers participating.
For more information on Stand Down, go to csctulsa.org/tulsa-stand-down/ or call 918-610-2047.
Veterans who are homeless or at risk — or their family members, friends and supporters — can call 1-877-4AID VET (1-877-424-3838) to speak with trained counselors who are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Help is also available online at va.gov/homeless/.