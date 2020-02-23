The Starbucks inside Tulsa's downtown library reopened on Sunday, and officials hope the entire first floor will soon follow.
The Central Library, 400 Civic Center, has been closed since it was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a fire was apparently set in a restroom.
A woman experiencing homelessness who reportedly described herself to investigators as a "pyro," was arrested Thursday on a complaint of first-degree arson in connection to the fire, which was contained to the second-floor restroom.
Damage was described as minimal, with sprinklers activating only in the affected restroom and some smoke reaching the third floor, but restoration will keep areas besides the first floor closed until further notice.
Starbucks will operate under modified hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., each weekday until the first floor opens "early this week," according to a news release.
The first floor of the library is home to the children's department, business center, Maker Space and audio lab, and computers, laptops, books, magazines and newspapers can also be accessed, the release states.
Tulsa City-County Library officials did not give an exact date the first floor would reopen.