As such things go, The Tulsa Foundation is not particularly big or glamorous or glitzy. A person might have to squint to find its name on a building or a park or a stadium. But The Tulsa Foundation has something going for it very few others do.
It will be 100 years old on Monday.
The Tulsa Foundation was established on the first Armistice Day — Nov. 11, 1919 — with a $100,000 contribution from attorney and oilman Frank Reed.
The foundation’s current assets amount to about $20 million, with annual distributions usually exceeding $900,000, according to Internal Revenue Service filings. The seven volunteer trustees and two JPMorgan Chase trust department officers overseeing it would like the foundation to be able to do more.
Trust Officer Susan Kravik said the foundation has not had a major contribution “in a very long time. We’d love to get the word out to help it grow again. A lot of nonprofits ask us for help. It would be great to be able to help them all.”
To make itself more visible, The Tulsa Foundation recently launched a website — tulsafoundation.com — with an online grant application and contact information for potential donors.
Originally, The Tulsa Foundation seems to have primarily existed to build wading pools in parks across Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. It seems Reed — for whom Tulsa’s Reed Park is named — loved wading pools, and also loved showing up with free ice cream when one of them opened.
Kravik said trustees had hoped to kick off a centennial celebration this year with an ice cream social at Reed Park, but the heavy rains and flooding caused those plans to be postponed.
According to Tulsa World files, the foundation was involved in raising money for LaFortune Park in the 1970s and extension of the RiverParks trail system in the 1980s.
In 1982, it received what the foundation describes as by far its largest contribution, from the estate of Tulsan Mabel Clare Doan. Distributed earnings from that segregated account total around $750,000 a year and are evenly distributed among the YMCA, Tulsa Boys Home, Goodwill Industries and the Salvation Army, as per Doan’s wishes.
The remaining trust earnings are dispersed on an annual basis to a variety of local charities and non-profits — including Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. Most recently, the foundation paid for refurbishing the park’s basketball courts and is contributing to new water features there, in the spirit of Frank Reed.
“It’s unusual to have a foundation this old that’s remained committed to the same causes and mission,” said Kravik.