Legislature faces agency woes as pandemic continues

Phillip Parker with the Oklahoma State Department of Health checks the temperature of Sen. Marty Quinn as he enters the state Capitol in Oklahoma City last week. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

OKLAHOMA CITY — The coronavirus is taking a toll on some state agencies that rely on fees and ticket sales.

“Yes, revenues are definitely down,” said Rollo Redburn, Oklahoma Lottery Commission executive director.

Redburn said people are trying to comply with travel restrictions and staying home.

Redburn said he is hoping sales will be enough to cover what the state sends to education.

“Unless the climate changes, the big thing that affects is the majority of our retailers are convenience stores with gas,” Redburn said. “If those start shutting down, it will be a different ballgame.”

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is seeing a reduction in traffic, mainly in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, said Wendy Smith, OTA director of finance and revenue.

Truck traffic is also down, but not as much as passenger vehicle traffic, she said.

“We can manage,” Smith said. “We have projects we can delay. We except this will be a temporary thing for the next couple of months. Obviously, we can manage that.”

Jack Damrill, OTA spokesman, said the agency currently does not anticipate delaying any construction projects. “It just depends probably on how long this continues,” he said.

The Department of Public Safety has put on hold renewals for various items, such as drivers’ licenses and handicapped tags.

“Our comptroller fully expects our revenues to be down for March in our revolving funds,” said Sarah Stewart, a DPS spokeswoman.

The agency is still encouraging people to go online to renew or replace licenses so it will not have to deal with a crush when the extension ends, she said.

While revenues are down at certain agencies, the situation was the opposite at the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

March saw a record revenue total, bringing in slightly more than $7.8 million to the Medical Marijuana Authority, state and local governments.

“At this time, there is no way to accurately pinpoint the reasons for the increase,” said Travis Kirkpatrick, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority director. “It could be due to the increase in the number of licenses or COVID-19 related.”

