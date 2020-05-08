A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening while crossing a highway in Pawnee County.
The unidentified teenager from Cleveland, Oklahoma, attempted to cross U.S. 64 on Thursday evening, about 3½ miles east of Westport, Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
A 2007 Dodge Durango struck the boy when he crossed the road from the south to the north side. Emergency responders transported the boy to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Durango's driver and passengers were not injured in the collision.
Troopers state in the report that the cause of the collision was "pedestrian action."